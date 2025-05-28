Three injured in Russian strike on Dovha Balka – Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTO

On 28 May 2025, at 4:10 p.m., Russian forces attacked the Illinivka community. The village of Dovha Balka was struck with two FAB-250 aerial bombs equipped with UMPK module.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

The strikes hit a residential area, injuring three civilians inside their homes.

"A 54-year-old man and his 74-year-old mother sustained multiple abrasions, contusions, and concussive injuries. Another local resident, aged 55, was hospitalized with blast and open craniocerebral trauma, as well as a shrapnel wound to the arm. Doctors describe his condition as critical," the statement reads.

The victims of the enemy shelling received medical assistance.

In the settlement, 5 households and a shop were damaged.