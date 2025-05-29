1 071 3
Shahed attack on Sumy region: one man killed, houses destroyed. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked civilian targets in several communities in the Sumy region with attack drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.
Bilopilska community
A civilian was killed by Russian shelling. Another person was injured and is currently in serious condition in the hospital. Houses were destroyed.
Verkhnya Syrovatska community
Civilian infrastructure was damaged.
Richky community
A private house burned down as a result of a UAV hit.
Nedryhaylivka community
The enemy attacked the territory of the farm. Warehouses with agricultural machinery caught fire.
