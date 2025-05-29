Day in Donetsk region: enemy attacked Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, one dead and 13 wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Russian invaders struck the towns of Bilytske, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Rodynske, Sloviansk, the villages of Andriivka, Dovha Balka, Illinivka, Koroviy Yar, Novovodyane, Novodmytrivka, Rivne, Shakhove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

A house was damaged in Dobropillya and an administrative building in Bilytske.

The enemy dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Shakhove, wounding two residents and damaging a private house. Two more people were wounded in Novovodyane of the Bilozerka community, and a farm was damaged.

In Rivne of the Pokrovsk district, Russians killed a civilian.

On 28 May, around 03:00 p.m., Russians shelled Rodynske, damaging 4 apartment buildings.

At around 04:30 p.m., the Russian army struck at the territory of the Krasnolimanskaya Mine, damaging the mine's production facilities and administrative buildings.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, a gas pipeline and a non-residential building were damaged; in Zarichne, 3 houses were damaged; and in Korovyn Yar, a hangar was damaged.

In Sloviansk, a drone attack damaged an educational institution and an administrative building. A private house and a car were damaged in Andriivka, Kramatorsk district.

An industrial building was damaged in Kramatorsk. A house and three garages were damaged in Novodonetske, and an enterprise in Stepanivka.

In Druzhkivka, 2 hangars, an administrative building, and 4 cars were damaged.

Kostyantynivka withstood eight attacks by MLRS, drones, and artillery. The occupants wounded 4 civilians, damaged 13 apartment buildings and 14 private houses, 2 shops, an ambulance station, an educational institution, a house of culture, a petrol station, a car park, and a civilian car.

Four people were wounded in Dovha Balka of the Illinivska district, which was attacked by Russia with two aerial bombs. Five private houses and a shop were destroyed. In Illinivka, 5 houses were damaged as a result of the bombing.

See more: Three injured in Russian strike on Dovha Balka – Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTO























