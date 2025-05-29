Two injured in Russian shelling of Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Two people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

"The Marhanets, Pokrov, and Chervonohryhorivka communities in the Nikopol district came under enemy fire today. The district center was hit the hardest. The Russian army used both drones and artillery," Lysak noted.

The victims include a 25-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman. Both will receive outpatient treatment.

The strikes damaged infrastructure, a municipal utility, an administrative building, a five-story residential building, two private houses, a non-operational facility, six vehicles, and four greenhouses.

In addition, Russian drones struck the Hrushivka community in the Kryvyi Rih area and the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district. In the latter, a utility structure and a power line were damaged.