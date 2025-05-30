Ruscists attacked Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs: houses and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and UAVs.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
Nikopol, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovsk communities are under attack.
Three private houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were damaged. No one was killed or injured.
Also yesterday, the Russian Federation attacked Nikopol with an FPV drone, damaging a private house.
