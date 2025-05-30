Russians attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses, enterprises, fire station and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 30 May, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than three dozen times, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the the Dnipropetrovks Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports. Thus, the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district with artillery, directed FPV drones at residential areas and dropped munitions from UAVs. Explosions were heard in the Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities.



The strikes damaged a municipal utility, a fire station, two specialised vehicles, sections of critical infrastructure and several unused buildings. An apartment block and about five private houses were hit; one of the homes caught fire but was extinguished by emergency crews. An outbuilding, a garage, several greenhouses, solar panels and a car were also damaged, and a gas pipeline was impacted.

According to updated information, a fire broke out in an administrative building in Nikopol as a result of a nighttime drone attack.

Russian troops struck Novopavlivka community in Synelnykove district with multiple rocket launchers. An agricultural enterprise was damaged. The information is being clarified.



It is noted that people were not injured.

