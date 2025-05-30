Strike on Svitlovodsk: four buildings completely destroyed, school and library damaged. PHOTO

In Svitlovodsk, reconstruction work after the enemy attack and inspection of damaged property is underway.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andrii Raikovych.

According to the updated data, four buildings were completely destroyed, and another 14 were severely damaged.

Among the most affected facilities is the local school, where about 150 windows and more than 10 doors need to be replaced. The city library was also damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, the headquarters received 243 appeals from residents about damage to private and apartment buildings. 189 properties have already been inspected and determined the preliminary extent of damage. Today, 30 May, the commission plans to inspect 54 more addresses.

As a reminder, on 28 May, at around two o'clock, powerful explosions were heard in Svitlovodsk. The enemy attacked the city with attack drones and ballistic missiles. An industrial enterprise, 76 private houses and a multi-storey building were hit.

Two people sustained minor injuries.

