On May 30, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained Artur Yemelianov, former deputy head of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine, as part of a criminal case involving an attempt to undermine Ukraine’s economic security in the interests of the aggressor state.

This was reported by the SBI press service, Censor.NET reports.

According to media reports, this is Artur Emelianov.

It was established that the suspect, leveraging his connections within the judicial system, reached an agreement with a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine. The judge, in violation of established legal precedent, returned the prosecutor’s motion to extend Yemelianov’s detention, declaring the case outside the court’s jurisdiction.

After learning that the motion was forwarded to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, the former judge arranged for his pretrial detention to be changed to personal recognizance. This move enabled him to attempt to evade criminal liability and leave the territory of Ukraine, the SBI said.

Acting on operational intelligence, SBI agents detained Yemelianov immediately after the illegal modification of his pretrial restrictions.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Yemelianov is a suspect in a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Aiding the aggressor state), which carries a maximum penalty of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

