Seven people were injured in strike by KABs on outskirts of Kharkiv, causing destruction. PHOTOS

7 people were injured in the morning shelling of Kharkiv suburbs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the destruction of residential and administrative buildings and fires on the territory of the enterprise were recorded in Vasyshcheve and Bezliudivka.

Rescuers, pyrotechnics and the local fire brigade were on site.

Read more: Russia strikes Kharkiv with FPV drone with RPG-based warhead for first time - Terekhov













Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Kharkiv: enemy KABs fell outside the city.