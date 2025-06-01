Bridges collapsed onto trains in Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia. Local authorities say they were blown up. Seven people were killed and dozens injured. PHOTOS

A bridge collapsed in the Bryansk region of Russia at night, and the structure and a truck fell on a Klimov-Moscow passenger train that was passing under the bridge at the time.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

As reported, the accident left 7 dead and about 70 injured. 47 people were hospitalised.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said that the bridge was allegedly blown up while the train was moving and has already accused Ukraine of involvement in the incident.

On the morning of 1 June, it became known that another bridge in Russia had collapsed, this time in the Kursk region.

A diesel locomotive and three empty cars derailed in the Kursk region due to the collapse of a bridge span on the Ostapovo-Mikhailovskaya Kopalnaya line, Russian Railways reported. The locomotive driver was injured, and the situation does not affect long-distance train traffic, the company said.





