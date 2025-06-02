Preparing series of terrorist attacks: SSU detains Russian agent in Kyiv. PHOTO

A Russian agent who was preparing to blow up cars belonging to servicemen of the Defence Forces was detained in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the man was going to destroy three vehicles of Ukrainian defenders using improvised explosive devices.

Read more: 17-year-old FSB agent was preparing terrorist attack at TCR in Kyiv: he had already been under house arrest for setting fire to military vehicles, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"The terrorist was supposed to plant explosives under the vehicles, and Russian special services were to remotely detonate them together with the military. The enemy's task was carried out by an unemployed Kyiv resident, whom the aggressor recruited through a Telegram channel in search of "easy money". In exchange for the promise of quick earnings, the occupiers first "tested" the agent by committing several arsons in the capital.

After that, the suspect received instructions from his supervisor on how to make an IED and a task to blow up a car. Subsequently, he began to look for the locations of the "necessary" vehicles," the statement said.

The SSU detained the agent in a rented apartment he was using for conspiracy.

See more: Planned terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region: SSU detains two Russian agents. PHOTOS

At the time of his detention, the man was setting up remote access for the occupiers to two phones with IEDs, through which the ruscists planned to activate the explosives. The suspect planned to install another gadget near the site of the planned terrorist attack to record the crime in real time.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 14, Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. Currently, the detainee is cooperating with the investigation and giving incriminating evidence against Russian customers.

See more: Russian drug agent and her partner were preparing terrorist attacks against 8 deputies of Kamianets-Podilskyi City Council - SSU. PHOTO



