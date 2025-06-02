Occupiers attack Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: homes, kindergarten, shopping mall, and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

On June 2, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and guided aerial bombs (GABs).

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

The aggressor targeted Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrove, and Marhanets communities with drones. Infrastructure, a non-operational building, and a vehicle were damaged.

According to updated information, the nighttime and morning attacks on Nikopol district damaged a shopping center and two private homes, one of which caught fire. The fire was extinguished by emergency crews. The strikes also hit an apartment building, a kindergarten, a utility structure, a civilian vehicle, and a power line.

During the day, Russian forces struck the Novopavlivka community in Synelnykove district with GABs. In the evening, another guided bomb hit the Malomykhailivka community. The consequences are being clarified.

It is noted that no casualties or injuries were reported.











