Over 500 records deleted: SBI exposes draft evasion data-wipe scheme in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has uncovered a scheme involving the illegal deletion of data on draft dodgers from official databases.

"Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the National Police Department in Dnipropetrovsk region, have notified a former inspector of one of the region’s law enforcement agencies of suspicion. She illegally deleted records from an information system that stored data on individuals evading mobilization," the statement reads.

Inspector deleted data from the database

The investigation found that, using her official access, the inspector unjustifiably deleted records of military-age men who were being sought by law enforcement and were subject to administrative detention. As a result of her actions, some draft dodgers evaded conscription, and some even managed to leave the country.

According to operational data, this "service" cost between $1,000 and $2,000.

So far, over 500 personal records of Dnipropetrovsk region residents have been found to have been illegally deleted.

