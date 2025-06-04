Law enforcement officer exposed for smuggling draft evaders to Transnistria for $6,000 – SBI. PHOTOS

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the State Border Guard Service, have notified a law enforcement officer of suspicion for taking bribes to help military-age men illegally cross the border into the unrecognized territory of Transnistria, bypassing official checkpoints.

According to the investigation, the suspect sought out clients among men trying to evade mobilization and charged $6,000 to arrange their illegal departure from Ukraine. After receiving payment, he would drive them to the border and provide detailed instructions, including specific crossing points. On May 28, 2025, he was detained during another attempted smuggling of a draft evader.

Law enforcement officer has been charged under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was placed in custody with the option of bail set at UAH 454,000. The charge carries a penalty of up to nine years in prison.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway. Investigators are working to identify other individuals and episodes potentially linked to the illegal border-crossing scheme.

