For $4,000, he wanted to smuggle draft dodger across border on mattress: law enforcement officer detained in Vinnytsia region. PHOTOS

A law enforcement officer in Vinnytsia region has been detained for attempting to smuggle a draft evader across the state border on an inflatable mattress.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, as reported by Censor.NET, the official offered his services to a man who had inquired about the possibility of illegally crossing the Ukrainian border. During a personal meeting, the officer assured the man that he could arrange or mediate his departure outside official border checkpoints. He priced his services at $4,000, warning that the cost could increase if additional individuals had to be involved.

According to the initial plan, the official was supposed to take the man to a house near the state border at the designated time. From there, the draft dodger was to cross the Dniester River into Moldova using an inflatable mattress.

The officer was apprehended while receiving the payment.

According to preliminary intelligence, the officer may have had accomplices who were systematically involved in smuggling military-aged men across the border. The State Bureau of Investigation is currently working to identify all individuals involved and to determine the detained officer’s role in this criminal scheme.

He is suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (accepting an unlawful benefit by an official, combined with extortion).

The article carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

