5 864 9
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine, enemy launches missiles and UAVs. MAP
On the night of June 6, Russian forces launched missile and drone strikes on Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Air Force had issued warnings about cruise missiles and UAVs in several regions across the country.
The current air raid alert map is as follows:
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password