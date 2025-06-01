Enemy launched 7 missiles and 472 drones. 3 missiles and 382 UAVs destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of June 1, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 479 air attack aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy use to attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, during the night attack, the enemy used:

- 472 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

- 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions - Russian Federation;

- 4 X-101, Iskander-K air- and ground-launched cruise missiles.

The main areas of the air strike were Kharkiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to preliminary data, as of 13.30, air defense neutralized 385 enemy air attack vehicles: 210 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of drones) and 3 X-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles in the east, south, north, west and center of the country. 210 were shot down by firepower, 172 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Where are the consequences?

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 18 locations.