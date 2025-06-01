Previously, it was an Iskander - Ground Forces spokesman Sarantsev about strike on location of training unit

Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed a missile attack on the location of one of the training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

This is probably a strike on a training unit in the Dnipro region. In the morning, the Air Force reported a missile fired in the direction of Dnipro.

"At the time of the air alert, all personnel were in shelters, except for those who may not have had time to get to them. It is preliminarily known that it was an Iskander, but the final data will be available when the site of the strike is examined by experts," Sarantsev said.

Read more: 12 soldiers killed, over 60 wounded: enemy launched missile strike on location of training unit of Land Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine (updated)

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 12 soldiers were killed and more than 60 wounded in an enemy missile attack on the location of a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.