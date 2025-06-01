12 soldiers killed, over 60 wounded: enemy launched missile strike on location of training unit of Land Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine (updated)

Today, on 1 June 2025, the enemy launched a missile attack on the location of one of the training units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded servicemen. As of 12:50 a.m., 12 people were reported dead and more than 60 wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We emphasise that no formations or mass meetings of personnel were held. After the air raid alert was announced, most of the personnel were in shelters. The injured are being provided with all necessary qualified medical care," the statement said.

A commission has been set up in the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to investigate all the circumstances and causes of the loss of personnel and an internal investigation has been ordered. The command and personnel of the Eastern Operational Command will also provide full assistance to law enforcement agencies.

"If it is established that the deaths and injuries of servicemen were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, the perpetrators will be brought to strict responsibility.

Read it on Censor.NET: 6 soldiers killed, more than 10 wounded: Russian Federation strikes at training ground in Sumy region

At the same time, additional security measures are being taken to preserve the lives and health of servicemen in the face of the aggressor's missile and air strikes on the rear areas," the Land Forces emphasise.

Updated information

Later, the Land Forces clarified that as of 12:50 a.m., 12 people were killed and more than 60 wounded.