News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russians shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: man wounded, enterprises, houses and cars damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 6 June, Russian invaders fired more than 30 times at the Dnipropetrovsk region. A man was injured as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak on telegram, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy shelled Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivka, Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivka communities with artillery and drones. A 50-year-old man was injured. He received medical assistance and will be under outpatient observation.

shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

Several enterprises, infrastructure, a market, two private houses, a minibus and two cars were damaged as a result of Russian shelling. A fire broke out in a high-rise building.

shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

The occupiers used an FPV drone on the Novohryhorivka community of the Synelnykivskyi district. Dry grass caught fire there. The fire was extinguished.

shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

Russians also attacked the Hrushivka community in Kryvyi Rih with a drone.

shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

