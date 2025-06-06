ENG
Russians attacked ambulance from drone in Kherson region: two medics wounded. PHOTO

On 6 June, Russian invaders attacked an ambulance from a drone in the Bilozerska community of Kherson region. The medics were injured.

This was reported on telegram by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"Two medical workers were injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV. They suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries and contusions," the RMA said.

It is noted that both victims were taken to hospital.

