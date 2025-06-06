Russians attacked ambulance from drone in Kherson region: two medics wounded. PHOTO

On 6 June, Russian invaders attacked an ambulance from a drone in the Bilozerska community of Kherson region. The medics were injured.

This was reported on telegram by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"Two medical workers were injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV. They suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries and contusions," the RMA said.

It is noted that both victims were taken to hospital.

See more: Ruscists attacked ambulance with drone in Kherson region. PHOTOS