Russians attacked ambulance from drone in Kherson region: two medics wounded. PHOTO
On 6 June, Russian invaders attacked an ambulance from a drone in the Bilozerska community of Kherson region. The medics were injured.
This was reported on telegram by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.
"Two medical workers were injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV. They suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries and contusions," the RMA said.
It is noted that both victims were taken to hospital.
