Day in Donetsk region: three districts under fire, four people killed, nine wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 7 June 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Pokrovsk, 2 people were wounded and an outbuilding was damaged. A person was wounded in Rivne of the Myrnohrad district. In Novotoretske of the Shakhove district, 2 people were wounded, a house and a car were damaged. An outbuilding was damaged in Shevchenkove of the Dobropillia district.

Kramatorsk district.

A house was destroyed in Lyman. A person was wounded in Kramatorsk, and an industrial area was damaged. In Stepanivka of the Novodonetsk district, 5 warehouses were damaged. An agricultural enterprise was damaged in Ocheretyne, Oleksandrivka district; a warehouse in Vysokopillya; a house in Novostepanivka, with 2 people injured. A house was damaged in Sofiivka of the Druzhkivka district. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person died, a multi-storey building, 16 private houses and a power line were damaged; in Ivanopillia, 10 houses were damaged. In Yablunivka, Illinivka district, 2 people died and 2 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

A person died in Siversk, 4 houses were damaged.















