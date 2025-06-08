FPV drone operator Kateryna (Meow) Troian killed in action on Pokrovsk front. PHOTO

Kateryna Troian, an FPV drone operator from the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade, callsign "Meow," was killed in action on the Pokrovsk front during a combat mission.

The tragic news was posted on Facebook by the Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk, Censor.NET reports.

Kateryna Troian joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine less than two years ago and took part in combat missions in Russia’s Kursk region and in Donetsk region. During her service, she successfully carried out over one thousand drone sorties.

"At 32, Kateryna chose to serve in the Air Assault Forces. She made it through Kursk but didn’t make it through the Pokrovsk front," wrote the Deputy Speaker.

Kondratiuk noted that just a week ago, a photo exhibition titled "Women Defending Ukraine" took place. During the event, she, Ambassador Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and other colleagues spoke to members of the UK Parliament about Kateryna’s heroism.

"We were preparing a meeting, planning to help her get a new vehicle, as her previous one had been destroyed by the same people who later killed her. God, it hurts so much... Eternal memory to this Hero," the People`s Deputy added.

