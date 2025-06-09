From tracksuit to uniform: Diving coach and Master of Sport Mykyta Kozubenko killed in action defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Diving coach and National Guard soldier Mykyta Kozubenko was killed while defending Ukraine from Russian invaders.

The tragic news was posted on Facebook by the Ukrainian Diving Federation, Censor.NET reports.

"Mykyta Kozubenko, a Master of Sport of Ukraine in diving, a talented coach, a patriot, and a brave defender of Ukraine, was killed in action while serving in the National Guard. He was 31 years old," the statement reads.

The Diving Federation noted: "In the most difficult time for our country, he traded his tracksuit for a military uniform, stood up to defend Ukraine, and gave his life for our freedom."

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and the entire sports community. Eternal memory to the hero," the statement concludes.

