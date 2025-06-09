Football referee Vasyl Handzii killed defending Ukraine from occupiers. PHOTO

On June 2, Vasyl Handzii, a 43-year-old referee with the Kyiv Football Referees’ Board and an arbitration observer, was killed while defending Ukraine from Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Ukrainian Association of Football reported the tragic news, Censor.NET informs.

According to the Association, Handziy was a graduate of the Zmina youth football school in Kyiv. He later worked as a referee in the Youth Football League of Ukraine (DUFL) and eventually became an arbitration observer, representing the Kyiv Board of Football Referees and Observers.

"The Ukrainian Association of Football extends its sincere condolences to Vasyl’s family, friends, and loved ones," the statement reads.

The farewell ceremony for Vasyl Handziy will take place on June 10 at 1:15 p.m. at 16 Novohospitalna Street (the military hospital morgue). The burial will follow at 3:15 p.m. at Lisove Cemetery.

Read more: Rada guaranteed military personnel compensation for all unused leave in case of discharge during martial law