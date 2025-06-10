Ruscists strike Tsupivka in Kharkiv region with KABs: houses destroyed. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked Tsupivka in the Kharkiv region with two guided missiles.
This was announced by the head of the Dergachiv CMA Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.
"The shelling hit an area of dense private housing, causing damage to at least 10 private houses, 2 of which were almost completely destroyed. Also, 2 civilian cars, a well, outbuildings, a local gas pipeline network, a power line and a fibre-optic internet line were damaged," the statement said.
There were no casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password