Ruscists strike Tsupivka in Kharkiv region with KABs: houses destroyed. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Tsupivka in the Kharkiv region with two guided missiles.

This was announced by the head of the Dergachiv CMA Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The shelling hit an area of dense private housing, causing damage to at least 10 private houses, 2 of which were almost completely destroyed. Also, 2 civilian cars, a well, outbuildings, a local gas pipeline network, a power line and a fibre-optic internet line were damaged," the statement said.

There were no casualties.

Read more: Russian strike on Kyiv: woman killed in Obolonskyi district. PHOTOS



















