Russian shelling damages civilian infrastructure, sparks fires in Nikopol district – RMA. PHOTOS
The enemy used FPV drones, heavy artillery, and dropped munitions from UAVs to attack the Nikopol district. In total, nearly 30 attacks were carried out in the area over the course of the day.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
Several fires broke out in the district. Enterprises, an administrative building, five vehicles, four private homes, utility structures, a greenhouse, and a power line were damaged.
No civilian casualties were reported.
