News Photo Shelling of Odessa region
2 791 1

Night attack by Russia on Odesa region: fires broke out, summer houses destroyed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, on 11 June, Russian troops attacked Odesa region at night.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, country houses, outbuildings, cars and civilian boats were destroyed and damaged. Fires broke out in the area and were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Read on Censor.NET: Russian attack on Odesa: local State Archive damaged

Odessa region after shelling
