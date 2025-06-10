Russian attack on Odesa: local State Archive damaged

Russian troops attacked Odesa at night, damaging the local State Archives.

This was announced by the head of the State Archival Service of Ukraine Anatoliy Khromov, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the Russian attack, fragments of ammunition were found on the territory of some central archives. Access to the archives may be temporarily closed for users while pyrotechnics are working," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of June 10, the territory of the Odesa Film Studio was damaged.

It is known that the Russians struck the Odesa region, killing 2 people and injuring 9. A maternity hospital, an ambulance station, and an enterprise were also damaged.

