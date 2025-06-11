Russian forces attacked storage facility for agricultural equipment in Sumy region. Fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked the Lebedynska community in the Sumy region with a drone.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the strike, a non-residential building where agricultural machinery was stored caught fire.
The fire has been extinguished. Preliminary, there were no casualties.
