Russian forces attacked storage facility for agricultural equipment in Sumy region. Fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Lebedynska community in the Sumy region with a drone.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the strike, a non-residential building where agricultural machinery was stored caught fire.

The fire has been extinguished. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

See more: Russia attacked with 85 UAVs and ballistic missiles: 49 targets destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS



