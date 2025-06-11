Russia attacked with 85 UAVs and ballistic missiles: 49 targets destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 11 June, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 85 drones of various types and an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

UAV launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda, Hvardiiske - TOT of Crimea, and the enemy launched ballistic missiles from the Kursk region.

The main areas of the air strike were Kharkiv, Donetsk and Odesa regions.

"As of 08.00, air defence defences neutralised 49 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the east, south, north and centre of the country. 40 were shot down by firepower, and 9 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 14 locations, downed (wreckage) fell in 2 locations," the statement said.

