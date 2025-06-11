ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11434 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
325 0

Ruscists strike fire station in Rodynske, Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked a fire and rescue unit in Rodynske, Donetsk region, with a drone.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"They hit next to the building - the outer wall, window blocks and the front door were damaged.

Fortunately, the personnel was not injured, and the equipment was not damaged," the statement said.

This is the second attack by Russian troops on the unit within a week.

Read more: Don’t be afraid to complicate situation for Russia, without this it will not resort to diplomacy - Zelenskyy

Russia strikes fire station in Rodynske
Russia strikes fire station in Rodynske
Russia strikes fire station in Rodynske

Author: 

shoot out (13650) Donetska region (3931) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (811) Pokrovskyy district (528) Rodynske (29)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 