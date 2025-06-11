Ruscists strike fire station in Rodynske, Donetsk region. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces attacked a fire and rescue unit in Rodynske, Donetsk region, with a drone.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.
"They hit next to the building - the outer wall, window blocks and the front door were damaged.
Fortunately, the personnel was not injured, and the equipment was not damaged," the statement said.
This is the second attack by Russian troops on the unit within a week.
