Occupiers strike bus and civilian car with FPV drones in Donetsk region – 2 killed, 4 injured. PHOTOS

On June 12, 2025, Russian forces launched FPV drone attacks on the villages of Illinivka and Mykolaipillia in the Donetsk region. Two people were killed and four others injured.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Illinivka village

At 10:40 a.m., enemy troops attacked Illinivka village, Kramatorsk district, with an FPV drone.

A 79-year-old woman was fatally wounded near a public transport stop.

A 52-year-old bus driver and a female passenger also sustained injuries and received medical assistance.





Mykolaipillia village

Two hours later, Russian troops struck a passenger car in the village of Mykolaipillia, part of the Druzhkivka territorial community.

A 35-year-old man was killed in the attack.

Two other civilians suffered mine-explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds, and abrasions. They were transported to a hospital.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka District Prosecutor’s Offices, pre-trial investigations have been launched under Article 438, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of laws and customs of war).