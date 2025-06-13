Day in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked seven settlements, seven people were injured, including child. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian invaders did not stop shelling the Kharkiv region. Seven settlements came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"Seven people were injured in the shelling, including one child," the statement said.

In Zolochiv, a 52-year-old man, women aged 41, 66, and 70, and an 11-year-old boy were injured; in Tymofiivka village of the Zolochiv district, a 59-year-old man was injured; and in Horokhovatka village of Boriv community, an 82-year-old woman was injured.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

16 unguided aircraft missiles;

6 KABs (number to be specified);

17 Shahed UAVs;

6 UAVs (type to be determined);

1 fpv drone.

Attacks on civilian infrastructure

Russian occupants continue to hit civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region. It was damaged and destroyed over the last day:

a private house, 7 buildings, and a factory warehouse were damaged in the Kupyansk district (Kupiansk);

in the Izyum district, power grids were damaged (Oskil village), 3 private houses, 3 outbuildings (Horokhovatka village);

31 private houses and a car were damaged in the Bohodukhiv district (Zolochiv village, Tymofiivka village).

