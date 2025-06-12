Russian strike on Kharkiv: body of sixth victim recovered from rubble, had been reported missing

In Kharkiv, at the site of the Russian strike on June 7, the body of the sixth victim was recovered from the rubble of a civilian facility.

"Just now, at the site of Saturday’s strike on the civilian enterprise, the body of the sixth person who had been missing was found," he stated.

The search operation, which had been ongoing for several days, has been completed.

Strike on Kharkiv enterprise

Recall that on the night of June 7, Russian invaders launched the most massive combined attack on Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the enemy used over 50 drones, four guided aerial bombs, and a missile.

Multiple hits were recorded on the enterprise’s territory in the Kyivskyi district. A large-scale fire broke out. Five employees of the enterprise were injured.

