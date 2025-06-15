ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7965 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district
649 0

Russian forces fired artillery and MLRS at Nikopol district, causing fire at factory. PHOTO

Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region was under fire from enemy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the evening and at night, the aggressor terrorised Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities.

"A fire broke out on the territory of a private enterprise, which was extinguished by rescuers. Solar panels and a car were damaged. Two private houses were also damaged, and a gas pipeline was also affected," Lysak said.

See more: Russian troops strike Sumy: private house and civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Enterprise in the Nikopol region after shelling
Enterprise in the Nikopol region after shelling

Fortunately, no one was injured.

According to the RMA, that night, the defenders of the sky shot down 4 UAVs and a cruise missile over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Author: 

shoot out (14806) Nikopol (815) Dnipropetrovska region (1729) Nikopolskyy district (350)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 