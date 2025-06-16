Enemy attacked Cherkasy region at night: air defence forces destroyed 18 drones. PHOTO

Air defence forces were operating in Cherkasy region until late at night. The defenders destroyed 18 Russian UAVs.

The attack damaged four houses and destroyed a wooden garage. In Cherkasy district, a drone hit a low-pressure gas pipe. This caused a fire in the yard, which was quickly extinguished.

The village is also partially without electricity. Restoration works are ongoing.

