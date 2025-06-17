Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa: people may still be trapped under rubble. PHOTOS

On the morning of 17 June, rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of a Russian night attack on the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Residential buildings, an inclusive centre building, and cars were damaged. Fires broke out.



"At present, 13 people are known to have been injured. There may still be people under the rubble," the statement said.

Psychologists from the SES and the National Police are working on the ground. The work is ongoing.

