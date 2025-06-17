Russian strike on Kyiv region: woman wounded, houses and cars damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers massively attacked the Kyiv region with drones and missiles of various types.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Mykola Kalashnik, Censor.NET reports.

Air defence forces were active, and enemy targets were shot down.

Vyshhorod district

Russians wounded a 55-year-old woman. She has a cut wound to her shoulder. All necessary medical care was provided on the spot. A private house was damaged. The windows were smashed.

Fastiv district

A private house, two cars and outbuildings were damaged.

Brovary district

A fire in an outbuilding on the territory of the enterprise was extinguished. A private house was damaged.

Obukhiv district

Two private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

