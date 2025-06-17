Russia attacked railway in Kyiv and region. PHOTOS

On the night of 17 June 2025, Russian troops attacked the railway infrastructure in Kyiv and the region.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia", Censor.NET informs.

UZ CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi said that everything would be restored promptly and that there would be no impact on train traffic.

Two "Ukrposhta" offices in Kyiv destroyed by Russian strikes. PHOTO






