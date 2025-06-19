Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: 14 people wounded, including three State Emergency Service employees. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Zelenivka, Novodmytrivka, Prydniprovske, Darivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Novokairy, Novoraisk, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Burhunka, Tiahynka, Lvove, Olhivka and Zolota Balka suffered from hostile combined attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

The occupiers shelled Komyshany with artillery. A 47-year-old local resident was wounded. He sustained a mine-blast injury and damage to his left eye. The victim was taken to hospital.

A 69-year-old resident of Antonivka turned to the medical facility. Russian military dropped explosives on his house from a drone. As a result of the explosion, the man sustained shrapnel wounds to his torso, right shoulder and forearm.

In Kherson, a 24-year-old woman was wounded in a drone attack. She sustained a mine-blast injury and concussion.

The Russian military struck Romashkove with FPV drones. A 26-year-old man was injured and suffered an explosive injury, a closed head injury, contusion and shrapnel wound to his left thigh.

A 57-year-old woman was wounded in a drone attack in Beryslav.

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were also injured. In Bilozerka, the Russian occupiers attacked the fire station building with FPV drones. Three rescuers were injured as a result of the attacks: A 38-year-old driver, a 31-year-old senior driver and a 24-year-old firefighter-rescuer. All were diagnosed with blast injuries, closed head injuries and contusions. The victims were transported to a medical facility for examination.

Hostile shelling also damaged four private houses and a garage with two ambulances.

The Russian army continues to shell residential areas of Kherson and its nearest suburb, Antonivka. Cars, private and multi-storey buildings, dormitories and educational institutions were targeted. The shelling was carried out with artillery and drones.

Russians shelled Dariivka with artillery, damaging two vehicles there.

In Zmiivka, four private houses were damaged by enemy drone attacks and mortar fire.

In Kherson, three apartment buildings were damaged as a result of artillery strikes.

The occupiers also attacked the city's infrastructure facilities. A gas pipeline was damaged as a result of artillery shelling of the "Korabel" neighbourhood.

In Novodmytrivka, artillery shelling damaged a dormitory and caused a fire.

Large-scale shelling of populated areas was also recorded in Beryslav district. In particular, a private house in Odradokamianka was damaged by enemy FPV drones and mortar shelling. In addition, Russian troops attacked the villages of Mykolaivka, Burhunka, Tiahynka, Lvove and Olhivka using FPV drones, mortars and multiple rocket launchers.

In Virivka of the Tiahyn territorial community, a local resident received shrapnel wounds to his right forearm and left shin while trying to defuse a found drone on his own. During the manipulation of the device, an unknown explosive mechanism exploded. An emergency medical team provided the victim with the necessary medical care on the spot, but he refused to be hospitalised.

