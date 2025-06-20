Berdychiv mayor Orliuk detained in Zhytomyr region. Receipt of bribe under investigation. PHOTOS

Berdychiv city mayor Serhii Orliuk has been detained by law enforcement on charges of bribery and extortion.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

The Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police stated that a criminal case is being investigated concerning the extortion and receipt of illegal benefits by an official.

"Yes, we confirm the exposure of an official from the Berdychiv City Council. Procedural actions are currently underway on site. The criminal case is being investigated on charges of extortion and receipt of unlawful benefits by an official. At this time, this is all the information I can provide," said spokesperson Nataliia Kalynovska.

Update

On June 23, police reported that an official had been caught receiving a $2,000 bribe.

According to the statement, the city mayor allegedly took the sum in exchange for facilitating a decision by the city council’s executive committee to approve the installation of two temporary pavilions, endorse the related projects, and connect the pavilions to the municipal water supply and sewage systems.

The official was detained and charged with soliciting and receiving an unlawful benefit.

The court ruled to remand him in custody, with bail set as an alternative measure.

