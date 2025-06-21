Russian forces shelled three districts of Donetsk region: there are wounded and damage. PHOTOS
Yesterday, on 20 June 2025, Russian troops shelled three districts of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
Pokrovsk district
In Pokrovsk, a person was wounded; in Rodynske, a person was wounded, a shop and a truck were damaged. Six houses were damaged in Novotoretske of the Shakhove district, two houses in Boykivka, three houses and a shop in Toretske.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, a house was damaged; in Ozerne, a person was injured and a house, garage, and car were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 14 houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged; in Bilokuzmynivka, 4 houses were damaged, and 2 more in Markove.
Bakhmut district
Three houses were damaged in Siversk.
