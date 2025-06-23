133 Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Israel, - DIU of MoD. VIDEO&PHOTOS

We managed to evacuate 133 Ukrainian citizens from Israel.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the DIU, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, conducted a successful operation to evacuate civilians from the territory of the State of Israel, where the security situation is continuing to deteriorate.

"As a result of the special operation, 176 people were taken away. Among them are 133 citizens of Ukraine, as well as citizens of Moldova, Latvia, Azerbaijan, Estonia and the United States. The plane with the passengers successfully landed in the Republic of Moldova. From there, the Ukrainian citizens will continue their journey home," the statement said.

The DIU expressed gratitude to the representatives of the Republic of Moldova for their assistance in the evacuation.

See more: Iran attacks Haifa in northern Israel with ballistic missiles: casualties reported. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"My family and I were on holiday in Tel Aviv, we went there to get away from the war for a while, but we found the same horror there: explosions, shelling. I went to the embassy's website and applied for evacuation. And just a few days later, we are back in Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who made the effort: our President, Mr Zelenskyy, the embassy and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine," said the resident of Kyiv region.

Another Kyiv resident said that she and her son were visiting her mother in Tel Aviv.

"Our flight was cancelled and my mother turned to the embassy to help us leave. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who helped us do this. We are grateful to Ukraine for not leaving its citizens in trouble. I am happy to be here," the evacuee said.

Read more: IDF strikes Iran again













