Occupiers struck Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery: high-rise building, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. PHOTOS
During the day on 23 June, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and attacked with FPV drones, causing destruction.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the district centre and the Pokrov community in Nikopol district suffered from Russian army strikes during the day.
As a result of hostile attacks, a multi-storey building and two other apartment buildings, 5 private houses, and a garage were damaged. An outbuilding was damaged, two more were destroyed.
It is reported that there were no fatalities or injuries.
