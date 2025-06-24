At night and in morning, aggressor struck Nikopol district injuring four people. PHOTOS

From late evening until morning, the enemy continued to attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

The enemy attacked Nikopol, Marhanetsk and Myrove communities.

"Four people were injured. Women aged 34 and 40, men aged 36 and 44. All are undergoing outpatient treatment.

An administrative building, a multi-storey building, 2 private houses and a shop were damaged," the statement said.

