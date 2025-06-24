31 Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Iran, - DIU. PHOTOS

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs evacuated 31 Ukrainian citizens from Iran.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The evacuees include 5 men, 12 women and 14 children.

The evacuation was carried out in transit through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Moldova. Currently, all evacuees are heading to Kyiv.

"The whole time in Tehran we felt completely unprotected, because there were no warning sirens. In addition, the Internet went down and we had no idea what was happening. We are very grateful to the Ukrainian Consulate in Tehran for keeping in touch with us all the time. I know that Ukraine is also at war, but our country does not leave people to fend for themselves," said Varvara, an evacuee from Iran from Kyiv region.

It is noted that this is the final stage of a comprehensive operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Israel and Iran to rescue Ukrainian citizens from high-risk areas.

"When the shelling started, it was even worse than in Ukraine. When we were told that there was an opportunity to leave, we went to the north of the country, where Ukrainians from different cities of Iran were gathering. We are grateful to everyone who made the effort. We are finally returning to Ukraine," Natalia said.

The day before, 176 people were evacuated from Israel, 133 of whom were Ukrainian citizens.

