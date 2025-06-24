Trump: I don’t want regime change in Iran, it will be chaos

US leader Donald Trump said that he does not want to see regime change in Iran, as such changes "lead to chaos".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.

"I don't want to see regime change in Iran - it creates chaos. They're not going to have nuclear weapons - that's the last thing on their minds right now," Trump added.

These comments contradict what the US president said on Sunday when he said: "If the current Iranian regime is incapable of making Iran great again, why not regime change?"

Read more: Strikes on Iran have shown how quickly peace can be achieved, - US Ambassador Whitaker

As a reminder, Trump is heading to the two-day NATO summit, where he will join other world leaders.

Earlier, Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. However, on the morning of June 24, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles toward Israel. The missile launch came after US President Donald Trump said that Iran and Israel had allegedly agreed to a ceasefire. The attack resulted in deaths.

It later became known that Iran had launched missiles toward Israel. The IDF is preparing a response.

US President Donald Trump claims that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire.