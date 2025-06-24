Strikes on Iran have shown how quickly peace can be achieved, - US Ambassador Whitaker

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that the US strikes on Iran have demonstrated how peace can be achieved in a short time.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "European Pravda".

"These actions have shown how peace can be achieved through force with the help of precision strikes on military targets," he said, adding that there are other conflicts in the world besides Iran, and President Donald Trump's mission is peacekeeping.

"The decisive action and the American ability to act has reminded everyone why we all need to invest more in our defence," said Whitaker.

According to him, thanks to the US strikes on Iran, the Middle East could become a safer region than it was a decade before.

US strikes on Iran

As a reminder, the US attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities could lead to an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said that the United States had destroyed Iran's nuclear programme by striking Iran's nuclear facilities on the night of 22 June.

