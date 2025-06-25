I presented Trump with facts on real situation at front, Putin is not winning, says Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared more details about his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO summit on June 25.

The head of state wrote about it on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"A good meeting with the U.S. President in The Hague. I congratulated President Trump on a successful operation in the Middle East. It’s important that U.S. actions weakened not only their nuclear program but also drone production. We will be monitoring the situation," he wrote.

The two leaders also discussed, among other things, the procurement of American air defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities, civilians, churches, and infrastructure.



Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is ready to purchase this equipment and support American arms manufacturers. The two also discussed possible joint drone production.

"I also told the President about the technical team’s meetings in Istanbul and the exchanges of prisoners and the fallen. Russia handed over the bodies of its own dead. Examinations are currently underway in Kyiv to identify their relatives," the Ukrainian president’s statement reads.

"We talked about the situation on the battlefield. Putin is definitely not winning. I presented to the President the facts of what is really happening on the ground. Thank you for the meeting and support. Thank you for the really good words about our people. We will continue to work," Zelenskyy added.

